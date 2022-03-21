Advertisement

Duke fights past Michigan State, Coach K reaches 26th Sweet 16

Duke faces Texas Tech Thursday Night
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski walks off the floor after beating Michigan State 85-76 in the...
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski walks off the floor after beating Michigan State 85-76 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.(Matthew Schmucker/WILX)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run.

The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career.

Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.

Duke next faces Texas Tech Thursday night at 9:39 PM.

UNC meets UCLA Friday night at 9:39 PM in their next game.

