D.A. tosses out impeding traffic ticket for man in wheelchair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man will not have his day in court for impeding traffic on a busy Greenville street with his wheelchair.

Steven Hardy-Braz was charged by Greenville police on January 30th as he was maneuvering the wheelchair down Greenville Boulevard.

The man said he was on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic and could not use the one available sidewalk due to snow buildup.

The district attorney’s office today dismissed the ticket, saying “after review of video, insufficient evidence that defendant impeded traffic”.

Hardy-Braz said he wanted to use the ticket to argue for sidewalks on both sides of the road. He said many intersections around the city are dangerous and need to have crosswalk accessibility.

He said he is disappointed that he won’t be able to show a judge that there are accessibility problems for those in wheelchairs in Greenville.

Hardy-Braz, a longtime bike safety advocate, was injured back on Nov. 21st after being struck by a vehicle.

