Community mourns for four marine families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville only had a single jet running to mourn the loss of Marines killed in an Osprey crash.

The city of Jacksonville also displayed a commemorative wreath under the Marine Corps coat of arms at the fountain.

“It’s really sad when things like that happen,” said Charles Fairchild, the visiting father of a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, GySgt. James Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob Moore were the New River Air Station Marines who lost their lives in Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway.

The exercise is a cold-weather military training on land, in the air, and at sea designed to train vital skills, and ensure NATO forces are prepared to respond to any threat or crisis regardless of weather conditions.

“Even in these training exercises to make sure our men and women are prepared for what the possibilities are in combat in those situations they’re realistic and the unfortunate thing is we lose life at times and some of the trainings,” said vice-chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners Tim Foster.

Foster explained his connection to the armed forces saying, “I’m married to one of those Marine Corps daughters. Knowing what her father did, and then even our son has elected a to be a part of the military. And he’s been deployed. So it’s difficult when these families see their sons and daughters, their spouses leave. And we don’t know. We don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

In a statement released from the city of Jacksonville, Mayor Sammy Phillips said, “The City of Jacksonville supports and cares deeply about our service members. Our prayers are with you. Here in Jacksonville, we are One City, One Community, and One Marine family.”

NATO says Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned and regular exercise, which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago and is not linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

