Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny start to spring continues today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system that has kept us sunny since the start of spring (yesterday) will hang around for today and tomorrow. The sunny weather will help push highs back into the 70s as we start the week. Winds will blow in out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph today, keeping our highs near 70°, but tomorrow’s southwesterly breeze will result in the mid 70s.

A strong area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the East late Wednesday into Thursday causing downpours and thunderstorms. The storm system will likely see its peak strength realized today or tomorrow when it moves over Texas and then the Gulf Coast, however a few strong to severe storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives here. Because of this severe threat, Wednesday night through Thursday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Once the front clears the coast, our temps will fall back into the 60s for the remainder of the week and weekend. Winds will be breezy Friday but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, so if you’ve done some early spring planting, you should be okay this week.

The Vernal Equinox officially took place at 11:33am Sunday morning. Our 12 hours of daylight today will increase a bit each day over the next 3 months, peaking at the beginning of the Summer season. When the Summer solstice hits on June 20th, we’ll be up to 14 1/2 hours of daylight each day.

Monday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70. Wind: NW 10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 75. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Warm and breezy. Storms will approach in the evening High of 77. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Showers and storms expected. High of 72. Wind: SW 15. Rain chance: 80%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 69. Wind: SW 15.

