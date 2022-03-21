Bond set at $5-million for elderly man accused of shooting his wife

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A judge this morning set a $5-million bond for an elderly man charged with trying to kill his wife.

Royal Rogers appeared before a Carteret County District Court judge this morning for his first appearance.

The 80-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Carteret County deputies say they were called to the Magens Court home of the couple Saturday afternoon.

Eleanor Rogers, 77, was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities say a family member called 911 from a different location to report the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.