Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old missing in Greenville

Willie Purvis Jr, 66, was last seen in Greenville in March.
Willie Purvis Jr, 66, was last seen in Greenville in March.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert was issued on Mar. 12 for a man who was last seen at Vidant Medical Center.

Willie Purvis Jr., 66, was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Officials said he was last seen from the emergency department on Heart Dr. heading towards Arlington Blvd. in Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vidant Police Department.

