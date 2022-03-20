Advertisement

Newport man found dead on roadway, prompts investigation

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County and the NC State Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a Newport man found dead on a roadway.

Someone passing the 100 block of Harris Road found the man lying in the road around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim and are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Investigators are determining the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime-stoppers at 726-INFO.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
UPDATE: ECU all clear after off-campus threat
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

Latest News

Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Ukraine flag.
Greenville choral society to sing in support of Ukraine Sunday
Acoustic band Bag-End set to perform in New Bern Sunday