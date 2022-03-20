Newport man found dead on roadway, prompts investigation

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County and the NC State Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a Newport man found dead on a roadway.

Someone passing the 100 block of Harris Road found the man lying in the road around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim and are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Investigators are determining the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime-stoppers at 726-INFO.

