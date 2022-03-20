Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead after he got ejected from a boat in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:40 p.m. the Rocky Mount police department and surrounding agencies went out to a single boat involved accident at the Tar River Reservoir.

The boat hit a peer and the driver, 73-year-old John McManus was ejected.

McManus was taken to Vidant Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the investigation into the incident.

