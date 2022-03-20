Advertisement

Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead after he got ejected from a boat in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:40 p.m. the Rocky Mount police department and surrounding agencies went out to a single boat involved accident at the Tar River Reservoir.

The boat hit a peer and the driver, 73-year-old John McManus was ejected.

McManus was taken to Vidant Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
UPDATE: ECU all clear after off-campus threat
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise
Iyanla Cherry
Woman & teen arrested for murder in Goldsboro

Latest News

Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife
Willie Purvis Jr, 66, was last seen in Greenville in March.
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old missing in Greenville
Winterville Breweries partnered with an Animal shelter to get puppies adopted.
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted
Greenville Residents came to run to raise awareness for ALS
Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS