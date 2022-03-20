Advertisement

Greenville choral society to sing in support of Ukraine Sunday

Ukraine flag.
Ukraine flag.(UP9 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina choral society is putting on a concert supporting the people of Ukraine Sunday.

The Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir is set to present it’s Spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church.

To show support for people of Ukraine, singers will feature the Ukrainian National Anthem, in its native tongue.

The concert is free, but donations are welcome. Concert organizers say half of the donations will go to relief efforts for Ukrainians.

