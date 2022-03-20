Greenville choral society to sing in support of Ukraine Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina choral society is putting on a concert supporting the people of Ukraine Sunday.

The Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir is set to present it’s Spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church.

To show support for people of Ukraine, singers will feature the Ukrainian National Anthem, in its native tongue.

The concert is free, but donations are welcome. Concert organizers say half of the donations will go to relief efforts for Ukrainians.

