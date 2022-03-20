Advertisement

Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife

Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Cedar Point man was arrested after he shot his wife in Carteret County on Saturday.

Deputies came to Magens Court in the town of Cedar Point Saturday afternoon where Royal Rogers, 80, shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77.

Rogers was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital where she’s being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities say a family member called 911 from a different location to report the shooting.

Rogers was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Rogers is being held in the Carteret County jail without bond and scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise
UPDATE: ECU all clear after off-campus threat
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

Latest News

Willie Purvis Jr, 66, was last seen in Greenville in March.
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old missing in Greenville
Winterville Breweries partnered with an Animal shelter to get puppies adopted.
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted
Greenville Residents came to run to raise awareness for ALS
Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted