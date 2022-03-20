Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Cedar Point man was arrested after he shot his wife in Carteret County on Saturday.

Deputies came to Magens Court in the town of Cedar Point Saturday afternoon where Royal Rogers, 80, shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77.

Rogers was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital where she’s being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities say a family member called 911 from a different location to report the shooting.

Rogers was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Rogers is being held in the Carteret County jail without bond and scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday.

