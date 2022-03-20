Acoustic band Bag-End set to perform in New Bern Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Acoustic band Bag-End, will perform on Sunday. The band will perform in the fellowship hall of Riverside United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.

Bag-End features Mat Kerlin on vocals, harmonica, and percussion and Dan Lehman on rhythm guitar.

The band draws inspiration from the music of the 1960′s and 1970′s including Neil Young, Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills and Nash, and other favorite bands of that era.

The event is free but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church are accepted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.