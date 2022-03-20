Advertisement

Acoustic band Bag-End set to perform in New Bern Sunday

(Carlos Castilla Jimenez | 123RF)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Acoustic band Bag-End, will perform on Sunday. The band will perform in the fellowship hall of Riverside United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.

Bag-End features Mat Kerlin on vocals, harmonica, and percussion and Dan Lehman on rhythm guitar.

The band draws inspiration from the music of the 1960′s and 1970′s including Neil Young, Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills and Nash, and other favorite bands of that era.

The event is free but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church are accepted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
UPDATE: ECU all clear after off-campus threat
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise
Iyanla Cherry
Woman & teen arrested for murder in Goldsboro

Latest News

Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife
Willie Purvis Jr, 66, was last seen in Greenville in March.
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old missing in Greenville
Winterville Breweries partnered with an Animal shelter to get puppies adopted.
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted