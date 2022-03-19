Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday a local animal shelter and two breweries partnered together to host pints for paws.

Twelve puppies came out to the breweries to meet residents and hopefully find their forever home.

The Winterville community got a chance to grab a cold one and scout for a future best friend.

Fees for an application were just two hundred dollars and it covered options for spaying/neutering, vaccines, deworming and more.

Friends at the Pitt County Animal Shelter partnered with Nauti Dog and Local Oak breweries to make all this happen.

“We’re out here today to just get attention for the dogs, maybe collect donations for caring for the dogs, and just get some love out for the dogs,” said Joy Hill, a Pitts Friend Volunteer.

“Anytime you get local businesses to support charities and other events is a good thing, I mean of course coming out to have a cold beverage, enjoy the day, nice weather, and get to hang out with my little friend here,” said a Greenville Resident, Edward McBride.

The puppy adoption event started out at Local Oak Brewing Company before making its way to Nauti Dog Brewery.

The fundraiser ended at 6 p.m, but if you are interested in taking home a dog, you can find their information here.

