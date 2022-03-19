Vidant Health to host free community health event on Saturday

OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is hosting a free community health event on Saturday.

The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for community members 18 and older, COVID-19 testing, blood pressure screenings, blood glucose screenings, employment opportunities, advance care planning discussions, mental health information, organ donation information, stroke education, recipes and health benefits assistance.

Fresh produce will be available and participants will receive a plant to start their own garden. Martin Community College will be on-site to provide education resources.

The community health event begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. at the Martin Community Center.

