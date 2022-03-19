Advertisement

US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021. Norwegian authorities are searching for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. Norway's military says the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night. March 18, 2022, when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Norwegian authorities were searching Friday for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station New River that went missing during a training exercise.

The Marine Corps Times says four crew members were on board.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force says it is aware of a mishap involving a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to the II MEF in Norway. The aircraft was participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Norway’s military said in a statement that the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation.

The Marine Corps says the cause of the incident is under investigation, and additional details will be provided as available.

Thousands of U.S. forces began training in Norway in December as Marine units conducted cold weather training and planning in the lead up to the exercise.

Approximately 200 military vehicles, attack and assault aircraft and other equipment departed Camp Lejeune in January as part of II Marine Expeditionary Force’s participation in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

