Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor

Baylor tips off against North Carolina in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Baylor tips off against North Carolina in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 seeded Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but never could get ahead. North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a season high-season 26 points before getting ejected midway because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half.

That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead. Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the 26-9 Tar Heels. Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.

A year after going out in the first round of the tourney in retiring coach Roy Williams’ final game, Davis, Armando Bacot and these Tar Heels (26-9) are headed to Philadelphia and a Sweet 16 for first-year coach Hubert Davis.

