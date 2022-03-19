Advertisement

Suspended North Carolina attorney sentenced for visa fraud

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - Federal authorities say a suspended North Carolina attorney has been sentenced to prison for continuing to submit documents for immigration benefits by impersonating another attorney.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says that Roydera Hackworth was sentenced Friday to one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release for fraud in connection with visas, permits and other documents.

Hackworth had been suspended in 2012 by the N.C. State Bar, but evidence indicted she continued to submit petitions and applications for benefits.

A review showed that as many as 24 clients were represented by Hackworth with no knowledge that she was using another attorney’s name.

