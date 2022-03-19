Advertisement

Services set for fatal plane crash pilot and son Saturday

Ernest “Teen” Rawls
Ernest “Teen” Rawls(Charlie Snow, friend of Ernest “Teen” Rawls)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A visitation and service is set for Saturday honoring two victims of February’s devastating plane crash off the Carteret County coast.

People will remember and celebrate the planes pilot, Teen Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls at Reimage Church around the border of Greenville and Winterville.

According to Facebook group “In Loving Memory of Teen & Jeffrey Rawls,” the visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a celebration to follow at 11 a.m. titled ‘Celebrating Life & Faith.’

