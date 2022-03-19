‘I feel so blessed’; ECU med students learn their next chapter on match day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Counting down from five, East Carolina University medical students anxiously held onto a white envelope on Friday with their last name written on it.

After fourth-year Rashieda Pugh tore the envelope open, she screamed out her top choice.

“UNC!” Pugh yelled.

Pugh got matched into her top-choice residency program in family medicine at the University of North Carolina.

Crying into her mother’s shoulder, Pugh felt the weight of her medical school journey lift.

“I feel amazing, so blessed,” Pugh said. “This journey has been phenomenal. Oh gosh.”

For the Class of 2022 at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, it’s been an emotional four years, starting without the pandemic and then learning amid, and about one.

“They’re the first graduating class, their whole clinical experience has been during Covid,” Dr. Michael Waldrum, Brody School of Medicine dean and Vidant Health CEO said. “We’re just so proud of them.”

Friday marked the first time that the hundreds of people at the Health Sciences Campus Student Center could cheer without a mask on.

Waldrum said one patient was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the lowest it’s been in two years.

“COVID hasn’t gone away, but we learned so much about managing risk and dealing with adversity,” Waldrum said. “And no class has had to deal with those realities more than this class.”

For Emmanuella Mensah, she graduated as a first-generation immigrant from Ghana. Mensah is now ready to take her next steps in Charlotte.

“Just my own experiences with health care and just really seeing that we were an underserved community, I wanted to be able to fill that gap,” Mensah said. “That’s why I got into family medicine.”

Medical school has never been easy, but Mensah noted how the pandemic made things more difficult.

“We got into the pandemic when we were in clinical,” Mensah said. “So we weren’t seeing as many things as we’d normally see or talking to patients as much. But I think Brody, in general, has been really good about still getting us patient contact and still giving us that experience we need to prepare us.”

For some students, Brody was also the place where they found love.

Camille Bauer and Ross Masters got engaged in 2021 and are getting married in April 2022.

“I just couples match and my number one with my fiancée, we’re going to Vanderbilt.” Masters said. “It’s pretty indescribable, we’ve been waiting for two weeks since we found out we matched together.”

Bauer, who’s going into OB/GYN, shared how it’s been a crazy four years.

“I really feel blessed to be at Brody with a smaller group of classmates,” Bauer said. “Built-in support system, and just great mentors along the way. I really feel like we get individual help and guidance and support and I think that’s made all the difference in our success.”

It is the success that Waldrum says Brody continues to demonstrate, as 61% of students matched in primary care and 35% matched in schools in North Carolina.

“It’s what we do,” Waldrum said. “It’s about North Carolina coming together, taking care of North Carolina. Here, with Vidant, Brody, educating the future physicians through the toughest time in health care and our lifetime.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.