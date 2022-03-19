Advertisement

Homeowner describes fighting off suspected prowler armed with machete

Eric Karnezis received a motions alert from his Ring camera that a suspected intruder was at his back door. (Source: KFMB, RING.COM, ERIC KARNEZIS, NEXTDOOR)
By Heather Hope
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KMFB) - A San Diego-area homeowner found himself in a bizarre incident Wednesday just outside his front door and was caught on home surveillance.

It was a scary moment for Eric Karnezis when he received a motions alert from his Ring camera that a suspected intruder was at his back door.

“I look at the video, and I see this guy walk up with a machete and my fruit picker to the door and start trying to get in it,” Karnezis said.

Karnezis said called the police and raced back to his home on Wednesday night, fearing the man may have broken into a back room where his 70-year-old mother is staying.

When he got there, he found himself face to face with the man.

“He’s hiding here in these bushes, looking up into the windows of my guest house. That’s when he lunged out and attacked me,” Karnezis said.

Karnezis said he wrestled with the man for 10 minutes to get the machete from him.

“So, I side-step behind him, grab him, and I twist him up and over and down,” he said.

In the struggle, Karnezis said the man murmured odd things to him.

Karnezis said he cut the man’s hand with the machete, and he was bleeding before he got away.

“He jumped the fence right there, and disappeared off to the distance,” he said.

Two San Diego police officers then showed up and took a report.

“They shined their flashlights into the canyon, and say ‘Oh yeah, he got away,” Karnezis said.

Karnezis posted his Ring camera video on Nextdoor , where over 160 neighbors have commented.

“If you look on the Citizen app, the guy with the machete has been reported several times since March 6,” one neighbor commented.

Karnezis turned over the man’s weapon and drug paraphernalia to police.

“Clean enough and built enough to where I don’t believe he was homeless. I mean he had on some blue jeans and tennis shoes,” Karnezis said about the suspected prowler. “He had on a bunch of beads. It didn’t seem to me like I was wrestling a homeless guy. It seemed to me like I was wrestling a criminal.”

Karnezis hopes the man is caught soon.

“It’s about my neighbors. It’s about another old lady who’s going to be behind the door that this guy is at with a machete ... That can’t take the machete and defend herself,” he said.

Police said their detectives are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMFB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

