WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Goose Creek State Park is partnering with Chip Gentry and Hawk Manor Falconry to host “Birds of Prey” on Saturday.

Gentry will teach about the history of falconry, their physiology and what makes these birds so important.

The program begins at 1:00 pm at Goose State Park in Washington.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.