Advertisement

Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS

Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville residents gathered at E.B. Aycock Middle School to participate in a 4-mile fundraiser on Saturday.

The event was hosted by CoopStrong, to raise money for ALS awareness and is in memory of Dr. Nelson Cooper, an ECU professor who passed away in 2017 from ALS.

Dr. Cooper was an instructor for ECU’s recreation department, who loved the outdoors and partook in many physical activities.

After his diagnosis of ALS, his colleagues wanted to do something for him.

“We had a group of friends that were runners that put on a race to raise money to help us, and we used that money to help with some of the financial costs associated with having ALS,” said Mary Ann Cooper, Dr. Cooper’s wife.

Mary Ann Cooper said he was open about his diagnosis and wanted people to see what the disease could do.

“He really wanted people to know what he was going through and that he was living with ALS and not just dying from it,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

He helped start an organization called F3 and some members showed up today to show support for the family.

Todd Vlk, an F3 employee, was honored that CoopStrong asked him to run.

“For me, it was like yeah of course you know. We would normally work out only earlier, I’m not quite in the habit yet,” said Vlk.

Dr. Cooper used to hold many events like the CoopStrong 4 miler.

“He was really the one that should be doing this because he had the kind of leadership and skills for that, but I’ve kind of tried to help get things started to have a great team that will come along with me,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

Dr. Cooper taught at ECU for 20 years and everyone in the community knew who he was.

“The man had an impact on the city, on the community, I never met him personally, but the impact was great enough to where I heard of him many times,” said Vlk.

Before Dr. Cooper passed away, he had only had one wish.

“One of the only requests that he had when he was sick is asking us if we would continue to do a race to help raise money to help other families, so we do this in his memory,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

Mary Ann Cooper said that some residents of Greenville who came out to run, have loved ones diagnosed with ALS and were happy to see a fundraiser spreading awareness for the disease.

Before Dr. Cooper passed, he shared his experiences with the disease on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Iyanla Cherry
Woman & teen arrested for murder in Goldsboro
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft from New River goes missing in Norway training exercise

Latest News

Winterville Breweries partnered with an Animal shelter to get puppies adopted.
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted
Winterville breweries and animal shelter partner to get puppies adopted
City of Jacksonville honors four U.S. Marines killed during NATO drill
Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS