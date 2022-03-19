Four mile run hosted to raise awareness for ALS

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville residents gathered at E.B. Aycock Middle School to participate in a 4-mile fundraiser on Saturday.

The event was hosted by CoopStrong, to raise money for ALS awareness and is in memory of Dr. Nelson Cooper, an ECU professor who passed away in 2017 from ALS.

Dr. Cooper was an instructor for ECU’s recreation department, who loved the outdoors and partook in many physical activities.

After his diagnosis of ALS, his colleagues wanted to do something for him.

“We had a group of friends that were runners that put on a race to raise money to help us, and we used that money to help with some of the financial costs associated with having ALS,” said Mary Ann Cooper, Dr. Cooper’s wife.

Mary Ann Cooper said he was open about his diagnosis and wanted people to see what the disease could do.

“He really wanted people to know what he was going through and that he was living with ALS and not just dying from it,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

He helped start an organization called F3 and some members showed up today to show support for the family.

Todd Vlk, an F3 employee, was honored that CoopStrong asked him to run.

“For me, it was like yeah of course you know. We would normally work out only earlier, I’m not quite in the habit yet,” said Vlk.

Dr. Cooper used to hold many events like the CoopStrong 4 miler.

“He was really the one that should be doing this because he had the kind of leadership and skills for that, but I’ve kind of tried to help get things started to have a great team that will come along with me,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

Dr. Cooper taught at ECU for 20 years and everyone in the community knew who he was.

“The man had an impact on the city, on the community, I never met him personally, but the impact was great enough to where I heard of him many times,” said Vlk.

Before Dr. Cooper passed away, he had only had one wish.

“One of the only requests that he had when he was sick is asking us if we would continue to do a race to help raise money to help other families, so we do this in his memory,” said Mary Ann Cooper.

Mary Ann Cooper said that some residents of Greenville who came out to run, have loved ones diagnosed with ALS and were happy to see a fundraiser spreading awareness for the disease.

Before Dr. Cooper passed, he shared his experiences with the disease on his Facebook page.

