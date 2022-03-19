Advertisement

ECU: police actively searching for possibly armed man

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police at one university here in the east are actively searching for a possibly armed man near one off campus apartment complex.

According to an East Carolina University phone alert, police are trying to find the person around 14th street and the Province apartments.

The man was last seen leaving 14th street.

He is described as a white man, about 5′6 wearing a grey jacket with a white stripe and white hat.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.

