Deputy terminated for DWI investigation in patrol car
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A deputy was fired last night after another deputy found him impaired by alcohol in his patrol car on an off-duty assignment Friday night.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:41 p.m. a deputy found Deputy Hillard Wilson parked in a parking lot of the Duck-Thru in Hamilton.
The responding deputy suspected Wilson, who was working an off-duty assignment appeared to be impaired by alcohol.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted and a criminal DWI investigation was turned over to the trooper.
Officials say Wilson was immediately terminated.
Since this is a personal issue, officials say no further information can be released at this time.
