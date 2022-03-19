Deputy terminated for DWI investigation in patrol car

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A deputy was fired last night after another deputy found him impaired by alcohol in his patrol car on an off-duty assignment Friday night.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:41 p.m. a deputy found Deputy Hillard Wilson parked in a parking lot of the Duck-Thru in Hamilton.

The responding deputy suspected Wilson, who was working an off-duty assignment appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted and a criminal DWI investigation was turned over to the trooper.

Officials say Wilson was immediately terminated.

Since this is a personal issue, officials say no further information can be released at this time.

