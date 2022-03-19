Advertisement

City of Jacksonville honors four U.S. Marines killed during NATO drill

Onslow County Civic Affairs committee members lay wreath honoring U.S. Marines killed in crash
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County leaders placed a wreath in downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning honoring the four U.S. Marines to die in a NATO drill Friday near Bodo, Norway

According to authorities, the Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Artic Circle during a training mission for Exercise Cold Response 2022, unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Members of the Onslow County Civic Affairs committee laid a wreath at the Freedom Fountain by City Hall and the fountain is flowing with only the center jet.

“The City of Jacksonville supports and cares deeply about our service members. Our prayers are with you. Here in Jacksonville, we are One City, One Community and One Marine family.”

Mayor of Jacksonville, Sammy Phillips

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

