Church holds fundraiser for victims of war in Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A church in Jacksonville is hosting a bake sale Saturday benefiting victims of war in Ukraine and people fleeing the country.

The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Northwoods United Methodist Church.

You can buy baked goods, hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken curry and more.

Church officials say the proceeds will go to UMCOR who will distribute the money to refugees and those seeking safety.

Donations can also be made through the UMCOR website.

