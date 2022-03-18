Woman & teen arrested for murder in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police have arrested a woman and a teenager and charged them each with murder.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 20-year-old Iyanla Cherry was arrested at a traffic stop on N. George Street Friday and charged with murder. Police say a 14-year-old was also charged with murder.

WITN is told the charges stem from a March 8th shooting, when police say they responded to 252 Wisteria Road at about 9:07 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. Once officers got there, they found a 37-year-old man, later identified as Jeffery Williams, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was soon after pronounced dead.

Police say Cherry is jailed without bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. The 14-year-old was brought to Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center under a secure custody order.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.