Two charged after large amount of child porn found in Roanoke Rapids home

Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin
Ian Bundy, Eddie Martin(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city said they found a large amount of child pornography in a raid at a home on Tuesday.

Roanoke Rapids police charged Eddie Martin, 48, and Ian Bundy, 30, with 83 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Police said their investigation began last year when they got the case from the North Carolina Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

The case concluded Tuesday with the search of a home on Julian Allsbrook Highway.

Martin and Bundy are both held on $100,000 bonds and have March 24th court dates.

