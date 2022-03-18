Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County woman

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Wilson County.

Wilson police are looking for 43-year-old Shaleta Bridges. She was last seen on Harrison Drive in Wilson wearing a pink coat, jeans with a cut knee and black and white shoes.

A photo of Bridges is not available. She has short black hair, brown eyes, 5′7″ and 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Wilson police 252-399-2323.

