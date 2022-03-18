Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County woman

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Wilson County.

Wilson police are looking for 43-year-old Shaleta Bridges. She was last seen on Harrison Drive in Wilson wearing a pink coat, jeans with a cut knee and black and white shoes.

A photo of Bridges is not available. She has short black hair, brown eyes, 5′7″ and 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Wilson police 252-399-2323.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal Car Crash
Driver killed in Onslow County crash identified
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional

Latest News

Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools
The Greenville city council approved a new design concept for an entrance sign for the city.
Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19...
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response