Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County woman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Wilson County.
Wilson police are looking for 43-year-old Shaleta Bridges. She was last seen on Harrison Drive in Wilson wearing a pink coat, jeans with a cut knee and black and white shoes.
A photo of Bridges is not available. She has short black hair, brown eyes, 5′7″ and 120 pounds.
If you know where she is, call Wilson police 252-399-2323.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.