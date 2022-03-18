Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen out of Wayne County.

The state Department of Public Safety says 16-year-old Destiny Jones was last seen at 109 Carraway Creek Drive in Dudley. Jones is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The NCDPS describes Jones as being five feet, three inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, having brown hair to her shoulders, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a grey camo Nike jacket.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1493.

