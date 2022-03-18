Advertisement

Sheriff’s office warns against drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day

drinking and driving
drinking and driving(Pexels (custom credit))
By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many St. Patricks’ Day festivities include drinking and unfortunately, that means an increased risk of drunk drivers.

A crowd of people gathered at Sup Dogs in Greenville to celebrate the holiday and watch the NCAA March Madness tournament. Brennan Hodges, an East Carolina University senior, admitted he had a few drinks but did have a designated driver to take him home safely.

“It’s a lot more relaxed which I kind of like, but it may be different for other people,” Hodges said.

While Hodges has a plan for safety, other people may not.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to gear up for one of the busiest nights of the year for DWI arrests.

Sergeant Lee Darnell warns that there is no excuse for drinking and driving.

“If you’re driving, stay sober. Don’t drink, don’t take any kind of impairing substance, whether its drugs or medicine. Don’t drive distracted,” Darnell said. “You can use a commercial service like Uber or Lyft or call a friend. Whatever you do, have an option.”

ECU students can also take advantage of the Safe Ride program. You can request a ride home from uptown Greenville if you call 252-328-RIDE.

