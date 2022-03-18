Saving Graces: PJ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is PJ.

PJ is a sweet, affectionate boy about 8-10 months old. We introduced you to his best pal, Fireball, last week. Volunteers believe he would do best with another cat in the home, but it is not required.

PJ also gets along well with dogs and is very playful.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

For more information on how to adopt PJ, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.