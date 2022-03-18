Power outages reported throughout Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Power outages have been reported throughout Kinston Friday evening.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says a circuit blew, causing lights, businesses, and homes in the city to be affected. Hardy says about 600 customers in the city are affected, including businesses.

Hardy says crews are out right now working to restore power, and power “should be back up really soon.”

