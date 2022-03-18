Poll says majority of North Carolinians support economic sanctions against Russia

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the rise in gas prices at the pump across the state, polls show that many North Carolinians are willing to pay the prices at the pump in support of the country’s sanctions against Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine.

The poll, conducted by the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research, shows 79% of North Carolinians are willing to take the hit at the pump in support of the ban on Russian oil imports.

Alana Johnson, a Jacksonville resident, is not a member of that 79%.

“I’d rather not spend 10, 15, 20 extra dollars on gas because of what’s going on over there. I feel like it could be handled differently,” Johnson said.

The survey also shows about three out of four (76%) North Carolinians said they favor overall U.S. economic sanctions against Russia, regardless of their political views.

“Democrats and Republicans are often worlds apart on a number of policy issues,” Peter Francia, director of the center for survey research said. “But here we see that there is unity among North Carolina adults. Whether Democrat, whether Republican, whether Independent, there’s this widespread support for the U.S. government to take action against Russia.”

Francia said the research also shows that support would decrease in the hypothetical event that prices increase further.

“Then we asked what happens if the price of gas were to increase to $5 a gallon, hypothetically, and there we see about one out of five supporters drop off. They then say ‘well we’re either not sure’ or ‘we now oppose the ban on Russian oil,’” Francia said.

Francia says global conflicts historically have caused U.S. political parties to adopt a “rally around the flag” stance against foreign powers, which usually is reflected in the president’s job approval percentages.

But their poll does not sustain the trend for President Biden.

“Joe Biden’s overall job approval ratings in North Carolina, according to the numbers in our poll, just 35% approve. That’s a very low number,” Francia said.

