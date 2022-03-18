Advertisement

Person injured after reported pedestrian accident in Greenville

Person injured after reported pedestrian accident in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating exactly what happened when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle this afternoon on a busy street.

Greenville police said it happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.

Sgt. W.M. Stokes said the person hit was part of an earlier call about someone soliciting for money. He said they were checking city traffic cameras to see if there was actually a crash.

There was at least one report that the person was trying to get into a vehicle that drove off.

The person was sent to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was slowed for about 45 minutes.

