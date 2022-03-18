One charged, one in critical condition in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is in critical condition and another is facing charges following a shooting in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police arrested and charged Tarvorius Hudson with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. Hudson is accused in a shooting that happened on Ravenwood Drive Thursday.

Officers say the victim was taken to UNC Nash Health Care and then Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Hudson is being held under a $525,000 bond at the Nash County Detention Center.

