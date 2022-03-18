Advertisement

No injuries, four displaced in Greenville apartment fire

Greenville apartment fire
Greenville apartment fire(Justin Lundy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters kept an apartment fire from spreading early Friday afternoon.

Lt. Eric Smith with Greenville Fire-Rescue says no one was hurt in the fire that erupted at a townhouse on 3989 Sterling Pointe Drive. However, two adults and two children were displaced.

Smith says the cause of the fire is unknown as of 1:15 p.m. Friday. He says the fire was limited to one apartment out of the 12 units in the building.

The Winterville Community Fire Department and Greenville Utilities were also called to the scene.

