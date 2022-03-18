Metronet internet service installation underway in ENC communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new high-speed internet provider is coming online in parts of Eastern Carolina.

Metronet is installing its fiber-optic network in Greenville and service is now available to some homes and businesses in the city.

The company offers symmetrical speeds of up to one gigabit for uploading and downloading content. Metronet Market Manager John Autry says crews are currently installing lines both above and underground in Greenville and surrounding communities like Winterville, Simpson, and Grimesland.

Autry says area residents will soon see signs along roads and receive marketing materials as service becomes available in specific neighborhoods.

“We’re very excited to be in Greenville, very excited to make the investment in the community,” Autry said. “We’ve begun installing our first customers. We are really getting a lot of momentum in the area so we’ll be coming to a subdivision, a neighborhood near you very soon.”

Metronet is also installing networks in the New Bern and Jacksonville areas.

