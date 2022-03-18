Advertisement

Major roads in Carteret & Craven counties to be upgraded

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Sections of several highways and secondary roads in Carteret and Craven counties will be upgraded in 2022.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews can begin work this month and the upgrades are scheduled to finish in the upcoming winter.

Portions of these roads will see upgrades:

  • Morehead City: Atlantic Beach Causeway and East Fort Macon Road (NC 58); Arendell Street (US 70); Country Club Road
  • Beaufort: Carraway Road; Front, Cedar, and Live Oak streets
  • New Bern: NC 43 (from NC 55 to US 17); NC 55 (from Bachelor Creek Bridge to NC 43)
  • Northern Carteret and southern Craven counties: NC 101; Merrimon; South River and Big Creek roads

The NCDOT says one lane will be closed at a time while crews work. Signs and cones and possibly even flaggers will be used to direct drivers.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and slow down when near work zones.

