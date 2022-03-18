Advertisement

Kallgren makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-2

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Erik Kallgren made 35 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night for the rookie goalie’s second straight victory.

Mitch Marner, Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs were again without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews as he served the second of a two-game suspension.

Ethan Bear and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

Called up from the minors last week with No. 1 netminder Jack Campbell out because of a rib injury, Kallgren got his second NHL start in place of the scuffling Petr Mrazek after shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night.

