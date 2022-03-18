In-person visitation to resume at state juvenile facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is resuming in-person visitation at all state facilities starting Sunday, March 20th.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says its division made the decision based on decreasing COVID-19 infections and updated guidance from state and federal health officials.

The state DPS says face coverings must still be worn by all people within the facilities. If a facility has an active outbreak, visitation may be suspended or restricted. Virtual visitation will continue to be offered.

“Visitation is a critical component of our service to youth and their families,” Williams Lassiter, DJJDP deputy secretary said. “Regular visits from family can maintain and strengthen family ties and help to prepare youth for their return to their communities.”

The DPS says approved volunteers will be able to resume their activities within facilities next week and off-campus staff-supervised outings will restart. Also, in-person service planning team meetings with parents/guardians will begin again, though a virtual option will remain available too.

