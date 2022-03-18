Advertisement

In-person visitation to resume at state juvenile facilities

(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is resuming in-person visitation at all state facilities starting Sunday, March 20th.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says its division made the decision based on decreasing COVID-19 infections and updated guidance from state and federal health officials.

The state DPS says face coverings must still be worn by all people within the facilities. If a facility has an active outbreak, visitation may be suspended or restricted. Virtual visitation will continue to be offered.

“Visitation is a critical component of our service to youth and their families,” Williams Lassiter, DJJDP deputy secretary said. “Regular visits from family can maintain and strengthen family ties and help to prepare youth for their return to their communities.”

The DPS says approved volunteers will be able to resume their activities within facilities next week and off-campus staff-supervised outings will restart. Also, in-person service planning team meetings with parents/guardians will begin again, though a virtual option will remain available too.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal Car Crash
Driver killed in Onslow County crash identified
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Former Pamlico County teacher alleges discrimination
Former teacher accuses Pamlico County Schools of discrimination

Latest News

Poll says North Carolinians support economic sanctions
No injuries, four displaced in Greenville apartment fire
Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools
City of New Bern celebrates Arbor Day 2022
Match Day “like no other” for ECU medical students
Match Day “like no other” for ECU medical students