Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west.

Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.

The mayor says there will be slight modifications to the cupola on the design in the final version.

