Advertisement

Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city

The Greenville city council approved a new design concept for an entrance sign for the city.
The Greenville city council approved a new design concept for an entrance sign for the city.(Mayor PJ Connelly)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west.

Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.

Tonight the city council agreed on this design concept for an entrance sign for the city of Greenville. There will be a...

Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Thursday, March 17, 2022

The mayor says there will be slight modifications to the cupola on the design in the final version.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal Car Crash
Driver killed in Onslow County crash identified
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional

Latest News

Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19...
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response