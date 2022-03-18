Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west.
Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.
The mayor says there will be slight modifications to the cupola on the design in the final version.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.