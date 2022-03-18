Advertisement

Gas prices fall below $4 at some stations across the east

Gas in Greenville Friday morning dropped below $4 a gallon.
Gas in Greenville Friday morning dropped below $4 a gallon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have fallen below $4 per gallon at multiple stations across the east.

According to GasBuddy, multiple counties in Eastern Carolina, including Lenoir, Pitt, Onslow and Beaufort counties, are reporting slight price dips.

GasBuddy reports Jacksonville is seeing one of the lowest prices in the state, ringing in at $3.84 per gallon at the Shell station on N Marine Blvd. In Washington, multiple stations, including the Speedway on W 15th Street, are showing prices at $3.98 per gallon.

In Greenville, the cost for a gallon of gas at the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard is $3.99.

Gas prices reached record highs for the first time since 2008 in recent weeks amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Triple A says the average gas price across the state is still $4.11/ g. The average price nationwide sits higher at $4.27/ g.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal Car Crash
Driver killed in Onslow County crash identified
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional

Latest News

Croatan National Forest to conduct prescribed burn today
ECU medical students find out residency match today
Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools
The Greenville city council approved a new design concept for an entrance sign for the city.
Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city