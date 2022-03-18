Gas prices fall below $4 at some stations across the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have fallen below $4 per gallon at multiple stations across the east.

According to GasBuddy, multiple counties in Eastern Carolina, including Lenoir, Pitt, Onslow and Beaufort counties, are reporting slight price dips.

GasBuddy reports Jacksonville is seeing one of the lowest prices in the state, ringing in at $3.84 per gallon at the Shell station on N Marine Blvd. In Washington, multiple stations, including the Speedway on W 15th Street, are showing prices at $3.98 per gallon.

In Greenville, the cost for a gallon of gas at the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard is $3.99.

Gas prices reached record highs for the first time since 2008 in recent weeks amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Triple A says the average gas price across the state is still $4.11/ g. The average price nationwide sits higher at $4.27/ g.

