ECU medical students find out residency match today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s is a big day for graduating medical students at ECU.

Friday is National Residency Match Day. As part of their medical training, all medical students must complete a three to seven year residency at a teaching hospital. Students across the nation will be finding out their destinations.

Brody School of Medicine seniors will be finding out their placements at 11 a.m. at the Health Sciences Campus Student Center.

Friends, family and faculty are invited to attend.

