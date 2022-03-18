Eastern Carolinians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several places in Eastern North Carolina began celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early on Thursday.

Zing Zumm Children’s Museum in Jacksonville held a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt.

“People get into it ‘cause they get to go around and look for the different clues and it gives them something to focus on versus just the traditional play they would be doing in the museum,” employee Paula Farnell said.

The kids that completed the scavenger hunt were given green beads and other St. Patrick’s Day-themed gifts.

People were also able to fill their appetites in Morehead City at the St. Patrick’s Day Food Truck Jamboree.

The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department had 12 vendors at its second annual jamboree, an increase from the eight vendors it had last year.

“This is probably our best one yet,” Victoria Ward, Morehead City Parks and Recreation supervisor said. “It was just a fun thing to do during the day. There’s lots to do at night, but there’s not much during the day and we thought it’d be a cool way to be festive.”

