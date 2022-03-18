Drop in gas prices relieves Eastern Carolinians

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices dropped to their lowest point in almost two weeks Friday, falling beneath the $4 mark at some stations.

About ten stations in Greenville have gas prices below that number, and it’s no surprise that drivers around the city are excited about the change, hoping it continues.

That’s the case for Tyler Burnham, an East Carolina University student.

“So relieving. I can’t tell you how much it had an impact on, not alone just my wallet, but being able to go do things around Greenville,” Burnham said.

Last week was spring break for ECU, but Burnham said he canceled his plans because the cost to drive more than an hour to see family was too high.

“Wanted to go see family, couldn’t really do that because I didn’t have enough money to get from driving back. And I drive a jeep and I get roughly around twelve miles a gallon,” Burnham said.

Haiyong Liu, ECU economics professor, said the lower gas prices could be related to the war between Ukraine and Russia cooling down.

“I think it’s largely attributed to the declining or calming environment for the crude oil,” Liu said.

The current price for a barrel of crude oil is around $96. The last time it was this price, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.62, but now the average is $4.27.

“Over time, price does go up. In that sense, a $96 barrel of oil is actually not that extraordinary,” Liu said.

Burnham said the numbers at the pump impact more than just drivers.

“I mean... people who are in apartments, food, electric, bills and stuff like that, rent, it’s just a very big relief,” Burnham said of the drop in prices.

Greenville residents said they would love to see the downward trend continue.

“I really wish it could go back lower,” Burnham added. “You know... a few cents always counts but maybe a whole dollar would be nice.”

Liu said Congress is going to call fuel companies to testify as to why gas prices are so high and from that testimony, people should learn why prices raised so quickly.

Liu believes people will see gas prices continue to drop, slowly but surely.

