Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run

Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for 13-year-old Jaquile Jackson’s death.

Greenville resident Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run and driving while license revoked.

Stephenson was identified from evidence left at the scene of the crash and a Crime Stoppers tip.

GPD Traffic Safety Unit investigators believe Stephenson was driving along Macgregor Downs Road toward B’s Barbeque Road when his car struck Jackson before driving away.

Investigators believe the boy was riding a red, non-motorized Razor scooter when he was hit.

Funeral arrangements for Jackson will take place on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. with a charity ride taking place at noon.

