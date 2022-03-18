Craven County man accused of starving dog to death has bond increased

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who is accused of starving his dog to death after a necropsy found only a plastic bag and pieces of hard plastic in her stomach had his bond raised Thursday.

Jon Civils, who lives on Highway 55, was arrested Wednesday by Sheriff Chip Hughes on a charge of felony killing an animal by starvation. He was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond, but Thursday, in Civils’ first appearance in court, his bond was increased to $75,000.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office Animal Protective Services found that the 29-year-old man kept a female medium breed dog named “Sugar” in a wire crate inside his home.

Deputies say Civils did not provide the dog with the necessary food and water, causing the animal to die.

“Sugar” died inside her crate covered in her own feces and urine, deputies say, and she weighed only half of her normal body weight.

“If Civils is released, he is not to possess any animals during the pendency of his case,” Craven County Animal Protective Services said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.