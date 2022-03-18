Advertisement

Craven County deputies searching for missing teen

Alexyanna Dawson
Alexyanna Dawson(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Alexyanna Dawson was last seen Thursday at about 5:15 p.m. on Spring Garden Road outside of New Bern.

Deputies say Dawson was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, carrying a light-colored backpack. She left in an unknown direction.

Dawson is described as five feet, two inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dawson is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

Former Pamlico County teacher alleges discrimination
Former teacher accuses Pamlico County Schools of discrimination
St. Patrick’s Day in ENC.
Eastern Carolinians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
drinking and driving
Sheriff’s office warns against drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day
Health officials give updates about status of COVID-19