Craven County deputies searching for missing teen

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Alexyanna Dawson was last seen Thursday at about 5:15 p.m. on Spring Garden Road outside of New Bern.

Deputies say Dawson was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, carrying a light-colored backpack. She left in an unknown direction.

Dawson is described as five feet, two inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dawson is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

