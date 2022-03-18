Advertisement

Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College has been named one of the top military-friendly schools in the nation for 2022-2023.

The military friendly schools list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide.

The college offers a number of military resources for active duty service members, veterans and dependents, including tuition assistance, educational assistance programs for military spouses, VA and vocational education benefits and specialized advising for military students.

The college serves about 3,200 curriculum students and more than 10,000 continuing education students each year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal Car Crash
Driver killed in Onslow County crash identified
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional

Latest News

The Greenville city council approved a new design concept for an entrance sign for the city.
Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19...
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response