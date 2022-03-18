Craven Community College ranked among top military friendly schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College has been named one of the top military-friendly schools in the nation for 2022-2023.

The military friendly schools list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide.

The college offers a number of military resources for active duty service members, veterans and dependents, including tuition assistance, educational assistance programs for military spouses, VA and vocational education benefits and specialized advising for military students.

The college serves about 3,200 curriculum students and more than 10,000 continuing education students each year.

