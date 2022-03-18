Advertisement

CoopStrong fundraiser raises money for ALS patients, research

CoopStrong was founded in memory of ECU professor Dr. Nelson Cooper, who lost his battle to ALS in 2017.
CoopStrong was founded in memory of ECU professor Dr. Nelson Cooper, who lost his battle to ALS in 2017.(CoopStrong Foundation)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit founded in honor of an ECU professor who passed away from ALS is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend.

CoopStrong’s annual 4-Miler Run, Ruck and Walk is happening Saturday at E.B. Aycock Middle School in Greenville at 9 a.m.

CoopStrong was founded in memory of ECU professor Dr. Nelson Cooper, who lost his battle to ALS in 2017.

His family founded CoopStrong to raise money for ALS research, local families fighting ALS and for scholarships at ECU in Dr. Cooper’s program.

“I don’t think people realize how much ALS affects the one around us. It’s one of those diseases you don’t see a ton, it’s not very glamorous. But it really can make an impact on a family long term and it can be a longer illness. I think it’s really important that we raise money for it and find a cure as soon as we can,” said Bailey Cooper with the CoopStrong Foundation.

After the run, there will be an after party at Mporium in Greenville. Half of the sales there will benefit CoopStrong.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

